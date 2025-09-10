Israel strikes at Houthis in Yemen: attacks military bases and "propaganda headquarters" - video

The IDF noted that the Houthi media spread propaganda and carried out "psychological terror"

Strike on Yemen (Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)

The Israeli Air Force has launched new strikes on the Houthi propaganda headquarters and militant camps in Yemen. This was reported to by in the country's Defense Forces.

According to the Israeli military, military facilities in the Sana'a and al-Jawf areas of Yemen were attacked. They also hit military camps with militants, the Houthis' military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility.

The strikes are in response to Houthi attacks on Israel, including the launch of drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

The IDF noted that the attacked Houthi public relations office was responsible for spreading propaganda in the media, including speeches by Houthi leader Abd al-Malik and spokesperson Yahya Sari.

"During the war, this headquarters led the propaganda and psychological terror of the terrorist regime," the IDF noted.

According to the Israeli military, the military camps served the Houthi regime to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against Israel. They also housed operational and intelligence centers.

IDF says Houthis are financially supported by Iran.

"The IDF will counter the ongoing and repeated Houthi attacks on the country and remains determined to continue to eliminate any threat to Israeli civilians, wherever necessary," the statement reads.

According to the Houthi TV channel Al-Masirah, an "unspecified number of people" were killed and wounded in the Israeli attack on the media building., reports Times of Israel.

BREAKING:



Israel confirms strikes on Sanaa, other Yemeni cities; Defense Minister Katz says IDF will strike terror "wherever it is" Casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/Da6ZkLiOoz - GeoBrief Updates (@geobriefupdates) September 10, 2025

Israel launches airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa



Houthi military spokesman says its air defense systems intercepted the attack.



The strikes reportedly targeted the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry pic.twitter.com/25mL9Ns2vv - Spicy Sonal (@ichkipichki) September 10, 2025