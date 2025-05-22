Kallas urges Serbia to make a "strategic choice" between West and East

Kaja Kallas (Photo: Andrej Cukic/EPA)

Serbia is facing a "strategic choice" in its geopolitical path, according to the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas. She made this statement during a visit to Belgrade, reports the agency Associated Press.

"Serbia is facing a strategic, geostrategic choice about where it wants to be. Serbia's European future depends on the values it chooses to uphold," Kallas said.

The media recalled that the appearance of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Moscow at the May 9 parade was condemned in Brussels, and EU officials warned that such actions jeopardize Serbia's path to European integration.

Officials said it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Callas said she discussed the visit with Serbia's president.

"And I expressed my opinion, which is very clear. I really don't understand why it is necessary to stand side by side with a person who is waging this terrible war in Ukraine. And President Vucic explained his side of the story. So, yes, we had a very big discussion about this," said the head of European diplomacy .

Kallas emphasized that after conversations with Serbia's leadership, it is clear to her that EU membership remains Belgrade's "strategic goal".

"However, I want to emphasize that we also need to see actions to prove and confirm these words," the official said, adding that she was referring to reforms.