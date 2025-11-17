Large-scale operation against balloon smuggling takes place in Lithuania

Lithuanian law enforcement detains four people as part of an operation to prevent smuggling from Belarus

Lithuania's border with Belarus (Photo: Stringer)

On Monday, November 17, a large-scale operation was conducted in Lithuania to prevent smuggling into the country from Belarus using weather probes. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania.

The operation was coordinated by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service. Four people were detained in the operation, but the number of detainees may increase.

The operation involved more than 100 law enforcement officers who conducted more than 30 searches in Vilnius and Šalčininki districts and took other measures.

"This is a clear signal to the organizers and facilitators of smuggling. Our strategic goal is to make this criminal activity not only unprofitable, but also disgusting," said Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic.

Law enforcement officers found dozens of GPS navigators, as well as communication equipment and mobile devices used to transport contraband along the specified air route. During the searches, law enforcement officers found firearms and ammunition, drugs, contraband cigarettes, and cars used to commit crimes.

Earlier, Kondratovych ordered the creation of a joint investigative task force to prevent smuggling by air. It was this group that took part in the operation on November 17.