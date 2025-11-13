Latvia and Estonia are ready to close the border with Belarus if attacks on Lithuania do not stop

Poland informs Lithuanian side that it will not open the border with Belarus as a sign of solidarity

Inga Ruginienė (Photo: the Prime Minister's Facebook page)

Latvia and Estonia have promised to close checkpoints on the border with Belarus if necessary, thus expressing support for Lithuania. This was reported by the country's Prime Minister Inga Ruginene, reports LRT.

"The Poles have already shown solidarity with us and did not open the borders, although this was planned a week ago, so such decisions have already been made. I received the same assurances from the prime ministers of Latvia and Estonia," she said .

According to her, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk personally promised not to reopen the border crossings after they were closed in mid-September.

"The prime minister really promised me all week that we would talk to him again, and I am very grateful to Poland for hearing us," Ruginenė said .

The countries expressed readiness to "show solidarity" if Lithuania realizes that it "does not control the situation" and the Belarusian regime continues attacks.

Also, the Lithuanian Prime Minister noted, that the country is not currently negotiating with Belarus, but is sending signals about the reasons for the closure of border crossings. Lithuania has used all diplomatic channels, but is waiting for the first step from Minsk.

"We are not negotiating. We are clearly sending a signal that the borders are closed because of the hybrid attacks that have taken place. As soon as this process is completed and the Belarusian side assures us that they will not continue, we will also make positive decisions," Ruginen emphasized .