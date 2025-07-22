Leo XIV to meet with "diplomat" of the Moscow Patriarchate – ANSA

This will be the first audience of the new Pope with the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Leo XIV (Photo: ALESSANDRO DI MEO /EPA)

Pope Leo XIV plans to meet with the head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony. This was announced... reports ANSA.

The audience is scheduled for July 26th at the Vatican.

The Pope reportedly intends to resume dialogue with the Moscow Patriarchate after tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, Leo XIV and Anthony met at the funeral of Pope Francis, where the head of the "diplomatic department" of the Russian Orthodox Church was present as a representative of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The previous Pope, Francis, also met with Antony, including in August 2022 and May 2023.

Leo XIV condemns Russian aggression and has repeatedly spoken out in support of Ukraine.