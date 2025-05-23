NATO jets intercept Russian Su-24 performing dangerous maneuvers over the Baltic

Another Polish couple spotted the plane, intercepted it and effectively restrained it, the head of the Polish Defense Ministry said

On Thursday, May 22, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber. This was reported by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, as cited by RMF 24.

According to him, on Thursday evening, the Joint Operational Command of NATO Allied Forces in Europe ordered a Polish air force to intercept a Russian Su-24 aircraft. He added that the Russian plane was performing dangerous maneuvers .

"These maneuvers performed by the Russian Su-24 show that the actions were dangerous and deliberate," Kosinyak-Kamysh added.

Another Polish couple spotted the plane, intercepted it, and effectively contained it. The incident occurred in international waters of the Baltic Sea. The minister emphasized that the Polish contingent stationed in Siauliai (Lithuania) had performed admirably.

on April 26, 2025, it was reported that a Russian helicopter violated Polish airspace.

Poland promised to respond "adequately" to the West-2025 military exercises organized by Russia and Belarus, which are to take place in September.