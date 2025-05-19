Paris Orly Airport cancels hundreds of flights for second day in a row due to outage

The airport is the second busiest in France by passenger traffic.

Paris-Orly Airport is canceling and delaying hundreds of flights for the second day in a row due to a failure in its air traffic control system. The restrictions apply to both departure and arrival of aircraft, France24 reports .

The outage occurred on Sunday, May 19. On the first day, the airport was forced to cancel about 40% of flights. On Monday, the problem was still not completely resolved, which led to the cancellation of about 15% of flights. Other flights were delayed.

The French civil aviation authority did not provide details about the malfunction that caused the disruption to air traffic. According to a source at the airport, the TV channel said there was a "radar failure".

The delays affected thousands of passengers, some of whom were already on the planes but were forced to disembark.

Paris-Orly Airport serves domestic and international flights, including to most European countries and the United States.

According to figures published by the operator Aeroport de Paris, Paris-Orly Airport was used by more than 33 million passengers last year, making it the second busiest airport in France after Paris-Charles de Gaulle.