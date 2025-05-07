In Russia, more than 60,000 passengers are stranded at airports due to a drone attack

Russian airport (Photo: Denis Kazansky, Telegram)

At least 60,000 passengers have had problems with air travel due to massive delays and cancellations of more than 350 flights by Russian airlines amid continuous drone attacks, the Russian Association of Tour Operators reported.

According to the organization, the largest number of restrictions occurred on May 6. Due to the threat of drone attacks, Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo – were temporarily closed.

There are also reports of restrictions on the operation of the airports of Sochi (in the evening), Kazan (at night), as well as Kirov and Nizhny Kamask (in the morning of May 7).

"There is no chance that a disruption in the operation of civil aviation will simply end with all the planes that flew to alternate airfields returning "to their home port". This delay will provoke further delays in a domino effect," the organization said, urging passengers to check the current data on their flights.