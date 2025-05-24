Pentagon denies US plans to withdraw troops from South Korea

The WSJ wrote that the US could withdraw thousands of troops from South Korea

US soldiers in South Korea (Photo: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA)

Information about plans to reduce the number of US troops in South Korea is not true. This was reported to by by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, responding to a story by The Wall Street Journal.

"Anyone who has covered the Pentagon knows that we always assess the presence of troops. However, the United States remains firmly committed to the Republic of Korea. Our alliance is unbreakable," Parnell wrote.

Pentagon spokesman emphasizes that information that the US Department of Defense will reduce the number of US troops in South Korea is not true.

On May 23, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed sources, that the United States could withdraw thousands of troops from South Korea.

According to media reports, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering moving approximately 4,500 U.S. soldiers to Guam or other locations in the Indo-Pacific.

The idea is being prepared for consideration by Trump as part of his North Korea policy review, two U.S. officials said. The proposal has not yet reached the US president and is one of several ideas being discussed by senior officials conducting the review, they said.

The media recalled that since his first term, Trump has considered changing the US presence in South Korea, where about 28,500 troops are stationed.

on April 3, 2025, Rutte said that the US has no immediate plans to withdraw its troops from Europe, despite demands that the bloc countries take care of their own security.

On April 8, NBC News wrote that the Pentagon is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 US troops from Europe.

On April 10, it was reported that Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives criticized reports that the Trump administration plans to reduce US forces in Europe.

On May 8, Admiral Bauer said that if the US withdraws its troops stationed in Europe, it will only be as a result of discussions among allies and will not harm NATO.