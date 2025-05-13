Pentagon stops providing medical care to transgender soldiers – Reuters

This is another step towards excluding trans people from the US military.

Pete Hegset and the US military (Illustrative photo: Pawel Jaskolka/EPA)

The Pentagon is halting some medical services for transgender U.S. service members, a move that comes as part of President Donald Trump's plan to remove transgender people from the U.S. military, Reuters reported , citing a memo from the department.

The US Department of Defense has banned any new hormone treatments, as well as any surgical procedures, for transgender military personnel.

"I am directing that necessary measures be taken for immediate implementation," said a memo signed by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Stephen Ferrara.

On May 6, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to implement a ban on transgender service in the military. This would allow the military to discharge thousands of current transgender service members and reject new recruits.

According to official figures, there are 4,240 transgender service members in the US military. Transgender rights advocates give higher estimates.

As the agency noted, last week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the start of the release of transgender military personnel who do not want to leave on their own by June 6.