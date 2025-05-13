Pentagon stops providing medical care to transgender soldiers – Reuters
The Pentagon is halting some medical services for transgender U.S. service members, a move that comes as part of President Donald Trump's plan to remove transgender people from the U.S. military, Reuters reported , citing a memo from the department.
The US Department of Defense has banned any new hormone treatments, as well as any surgical procedures, for transgender military personnel.
"I am directing that necessary measures be taken for immediate implementation," said a memo signed by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Stephen Ferrara.
On May 6, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to implement a ban on transgender service in the military. This would allow the military to discharge thousands of current transgender service members and reject new recruits.
According to official figures, there are 4,240 transgender service members in the US military. Transgender rights advocates give higher estimates.
As the agency noted, last week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the start of the release of transgender military personnel who do not want to leave on their own by June 6.
- On January 20, 2025, Trump announced in his inaugural address that the United States would introduce a policy that would recognize only two genders – male and female.
- On January 27, Trump signed an executive order banning transgender people from the military and ordering the reinstatement of one category of service members. He said a man who identifies as a woman "does not meet the modesty and selflessness required of a service member."
- On January 28, Reuters reported that human rights activists were preparing a lawsuit against Trump's executive order banning transgender people from the military.
- On March 20, it became known that the decree had been blocked in court , but Hegset filed an appeal.