Pistorius supported Merz on classifying arms supplies to Ukraine

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / EPA)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has supported Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's initiative to classify arms supplies to Ukraine. The words of the head of the German defense ministry are quoted by the Wirtschafts Woche media outlet.

He said that if Berlin released "too many details" about the arms supply, it would benefit Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The minister added that from the weapons lists published by Germany, Kremlin military experts could have drawn conclusions about a war against Ukraine. Therefore, the federal government wants to "communicate a little more cautiously" from now on.

Pistorius also responded to the warning of Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, former ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk, who believes that this is reminiscent of the situation at the beginning of a full-scale war, when Germany concealed the lack of military assistance, citing secrecy.

The German Defense Minister stressed that the government will continue to provide information on the categories of weapons and their costs. Only "security-related details will be reserved for parliament in the future."

He noted that Germany will help with what Ukraine needs first and foremost. These are air defense systems, as well as "many other systems and ammunition."

On May 10, DPA reported that the new German government may classify lists of military aid to Ukraine.

On May 12, it became known that Germany is ready to give Ukraine additional weapons if peace talks with Russia fail.

Ambassador Makeyev welcomed the decision of the new German government to again classify the supply of military aid to Ukraine.