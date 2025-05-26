Poland scrambled its aircraft for the second night in a row due to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

On the night of May 26, the occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine.

F-16 (Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA)

On the night of May 26, Poland scrambled fighter jets amid a massive Russian attack on Ukrainian regions, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

"Please note that in the southeastern part of the country there may be an increase in noise levels due to the start of flights of Polish and allied aircraft in our airspace," the message says.

The Polish military noted that this is "the second very tense night in a row for the entire Polish air defense system," which is associated with Russian missile strikes on objects in Ukraine involving long-range aircraft.

They added that all necessary procedures were involved to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.

"The operational command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means subordinate to it remain in full readiness for immediate response," the department reported.