Politico: Trump considering tactics for regime change in Cuba, including oil embargo

The blockade of oil imports could provoke a humanitarian crisis in the communist country, so some in the US are against this initiative, the media reports

Cuba (Illustrative photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump is considering new tactics for regime change in Cuba, including a complete blockade of oil imports to the country. This was reported by the newspaper Politico citing three unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

Two of the interlocutors said that the administration's critics of the Cuban government are pushing for this escalation and that it is supported by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The decision on the blockade has not yet been made, but this step may be one of the possible options presented to Trump to force the overthrow of the communist government of Cuba, they added.

Preventing the supply of crude oil to the island would be a step forward from Trump's announcement last week that the US would stop importing oil from Venezuela, which was Cuba's main supplier.

The administration continues to debate whether it really needs to go that far. The loss of Venezuelan oil supplies – and the resale of some of these cargoes, which Havana used to generate foreign currency – has already undermined Cuba's economy. A complete blockade of oil imports to Cuba could provoke a humanitarian crisis, and that is what makes some in the administration oppose it.

However, these discussions show the extent to which people in the Trump administration are considering removing leaders in Latin America whom they consider adversaries.

"Energy is a stranglehold on the regime," said one of the interlocutors. The overthrow of the country's communist government, which has been in power since the 1959 revolution, is "100% a 2026 event" in the eyes of the administration, he added.

The White House spokesperson did not answer the question whether the administration is considering blocking all oil imports to Cuba.

After the US operation to capture the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro the administration has turned its attention to Cuba, arguing that the island's economy is at its weakest point, making it ready for a quick regime change. Trump and Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, have expressed optimism about the imminent fall of Cuba's communist government due to the loss of economic support from Venezuela.

The situation on the island has indeed deteriorated, leading to power outages and shortages of basic necessities and food.

Critics of the Cuban government are likely to welcome this proposal if it is implemented by the White House. Hard-line Republicans have already supported the idea of completely blocking Cuba's access to oil.