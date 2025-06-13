Reuters: Iran vows 'tough response' to Israeli attack

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that Iran launched more than 100 drones in response

Iran after the attack (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Iran is planning to "give a tough response" to Israel's attack on its nuclear program, launched early in the morning on Friday, June 13. This was reported by Reuters with reference to an interlocutor in the Iranian security services.

"The response to Israel's attack will be tough and decisive," the official said.

He added that details of Iranian retaliatory measures are "being discussed at the highest level" when asked if an attack would be imminent.

At the same time, The Jerusalem Post, citing IDF spokesman Effie Defrin, writes that Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel in recent hours. He did not specify when the drones would reach Israel, but in April 2025 it took them several hours.

Defrin also said that 200 IDF aircraft attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, using more than 330 munitions.

In the early morning hours of June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had conducted a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.