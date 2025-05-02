Reuters: UN expects major reorganization amid funding crisis

It is proposed to unite dozens of UN agencies into four main departments

A UN worker (Illustrative photo: Alaa Badarneh/EPA)

The United Nations is considering a major reform that would merge major departments and shift resources around the world amid a funding crisis. This was reported by Reuters with reference to an internal memo sent to officials of the organization.

The high-level review comes as UN agencies struggle to cope with the impact of cuts in U.S. foreign aid under President Donald Trump .

The six-page document contains proposals to unite dozens of UN agencies into four main departments: peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development and human rights.

One option, for example, would merge the operational aspects of the World Food Program, the UN Office for Children, the World Health Organization, and the UN Refugee Agency into a single humanitarian organization.

The memo contains a number of proposals that, if adopted, would represent the most sweeping reform of the UN in decades. One official familiar with the memo called it a starting point.

The document also proposes to incorporate the UN AIDS Agency into the World Health Organization and reduce the need for six interpreters at meetings.

Another proposal suggests merging the World Trade Organization, which is not a UN agency, with the UN development agencies.

on February 4, 2025, Trump ordered to end US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council and continued to suspend funding for UNRWA.

On February 21, Republican lawmakers launched an attempt to withdraw the United States from the UN.

On March 5, Trump announced a freeze on all international aid and US withdrawal from the UN and WHO .