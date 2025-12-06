Sirens sounded in a Polish city amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Currently, Poland is investigating whether the sirens were activated as a result of disinformation, as the threat was not confirmed

Polish border guards (Illustrative photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

On the morning of Saturday, December 6, an air raid siren was activated in the Polish city of Lubartów, Lublin Voivodeship, in connection with the Russian attack on Ukrainian regions. This was reported by the media RMF24.

According to the city's mayor, Krzysztof Pasznik, the alarms were activated after receiving information from the District Crisis Management Center "due to the current situation in Ukraine.

The district crisis management center in Liubartove reportedly received a warning from another district that an object was approaching the town.

The check lasted almost an hour and a half. In the end, the threat was not confirmed, and the alarm was canceled.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, including whether disinformation could have been spread. The journalists learned from the Lublin voivode that his services did not issue an order to activate the emergency sirens.

The Lublin voivode requested a report from the District Crisis Management Center in Lubartów on the activation of the sirens. The document contains a request for clarification of the reasons why the local authorities of Lubartów activated the systems.

The mayor of Lubartow claimed that he did so after receiving a signal from officials of the district crisis management office. The Lublin voivode wants to know where they got the information about the potential threat and whether the procedures were followed correctly.

Lubartów is a city in eastern Poland, the administrative center of the Lubartów Poviat. The distance from Lubartów to the border with Ukraine is about 100 km.