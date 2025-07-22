Stellantis denied selling pickup trucks to Russia that appeared in a propaganda video

The video, allegedly from a Russian "Shahed factory," showed at least five Dodge Ram 1500

Dodge Ram 1500 (Photo: wikipedia)

Stellantis has denied selling Dodge Ram 1500 trucks to Russia, which were allegedly used to launch Shahed drones in a Russian propaganda video about the production of strike drones. This was reported by... reports Le Parisien.

In response to the publication's inquiry, the automaker stated that it has not been cooperating with Russia since 2022.

"As announced in 2022, Stellantis has ceased all vehicle sales in Russia and suspended its manufacturing operations in the country," they said.

The group emphasized that the ban on sending cars to Russia is stipulated for all distribution channels in the contracts.

Regarding the illegal import of vehicles, Stellantis stated that it cannot comment on "unauthorized or uncontrolled resales carried out by third parties."

According to Dimitris Uzunidis, a professor of economics at the University of Littoral-Côte d'Opale, Moscow is circumventing the embargo through Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

"Vehicles, new or used, transit through these countries before being transported to Russia, either legally or through smuggling," he told Le Parisien.

On July 20, Russian propaganda spread a video allegedly showing mass production of Shahed-type strike drones, which featured at least five new black Dodge Ram 1500s.

The footage shows drones being launched from pickup trucks manufactured by the American company Ram, which belongs to the multinational giant Stellantis.