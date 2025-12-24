Thailand and Cambodia begin truce talks after two weeks of clashes

The talks between Thailand and Cambodia will last several days. If they are successful, the defense ministers will meet on December 27

A soldier (Illustrative photo: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)

Military representatives of Thailand and Cambodia began talks on December 24 after the parties agreed to discuss the resumption of a ceasefire after 16 days of fierce border clashes that killed at least 86 people. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to representatives of both countries.

The talks came two days after a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur of Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened to try to save the truce first brokered by the US president Donald Trump after the previous round of clashes in July.

Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said that the meeting of the General Border Committee will last three days and could pave the way for an agreement. He added that if the secretariat's negotiations are successful, a meeting of the defense ministers of both countries will take place on December 27.

The talks took place at a border crossing on the southern edge of their 817-kilometer border.

Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Mali Socheath said the talks were led by generals from both sides. This meeting is the most significant step since the resumption of hostilities and follows separate, unsuccessful attempts by Malaysia, China and the United States to bring the two countries to the negotiating table.

The media recalled that Cambodia and Thailand accuse each other of aggression and violations of the ceasefire signed in October in Malaysia in the presence of Trump, during which they pledged to demine and withdraw troops and heavy weapons from areas whose sovereignty has been disputed for decades.