Thailand and Cambodia begin truce talks after two weeks of clashes
Military representatives of Thailand and Cambodia began talks on December 24 after the parties agreed to discuss the resumption of a ceasefire after 16 days of fierce border clashes that killed at least 86 people. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to representatives of both countries.
The talks came two days after a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur of Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened to try to save the truce first brokered by the US president Donald Trump after the previous round of clashes in July.
Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said that the meeting of the General Border Committee will last three days and could pave the way for an agreement. He added that if the secretariat's negotiations are successful, a meeting of the defense ministers of both countries will take place on December 27.
The talks took place at a border crossing on the southern edge of their 817-kilometer border.
Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Mali Socheath said the talks were led by generals from both sides. This meeting is the most significant step since the resumption of hostilities and follows separate, unsuccessful attempts by Malaysia, China and the United States to bring the two countries to the negotiating table.
The media recalled that Cambodia and Thailand accuse each other of aggression and violations of the ceasefire signed in October in Malaysia in the presence of Trump, during which they pledged to demine and withdraw troops and heavy weapons from areas whose sovereignty has been disputed for decades.
- The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia started July 24. At talks On July 28, Cambodia and Thailand agree to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.
- The next day, the Thai army accused Cambodian troops in violation of the ceasefire, but the other side denied it.
- August 7 Thailand and Cambodia signed a 13-point ceasefire agreement on the border that provides for compliance with the ceasefire.
- October 14, 2025, the US State Department posted by on its X page lists wars that the Trump administration has allegedly ended. Among them is the war between Cambodia and Thailand.
- In December, hostilities between the countries resumed, despite the US president's assurances that the war would end.
Comments (0)