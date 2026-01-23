The European Fencing Championships were moved from Estonia due to the ban on the entry of Russians and Belarusians

The European Fencing Championship, which was to be held in Estonia in the summer of 2026, will be held in France

Fencing (Photo: Rodrigo Sepulveda/EPA)

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has notified the Estonian Fencing Union that the right to host the European Championships, which were to take place in June 2026 in Tallinn, has been transferred to France. This was reported by the broadcaster ERR.

The Secretary General of the Estonian Fencing Union, Aivar Paalberg, said that the decision was made on January 14, but Tallinn was only informed about it now.

Estonia won the right to host the European Championships in 2024. However, in November last year, the rules and requirements for obtaining neutral status by athletes were changed.

According to the updated rules, it was significantly simplified for athletes from aggressor countries to obtain neutral status. According to the Estonian Fencing Union, these changes were a key factor in the decision to postpone the tournament.

It first became known that Estonia could lose the European Fencing Championships due to the refusal to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the event at the end of 2025.

On October 21, 2025, the International Ski Federation announced that prevent russians and Belarusians in neutral status to participate in the 2026 Olympic Games.

In November, it was reported that the International judo Federation allowed russian athletes to participate in competitions under the Russian flag.