The UN renewed the arms embargo and sanctions against Iran

Iran (Illustrative photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

On Saturday, September 27, the United Nations renewed the arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran. This was reported by Reuters.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany initiated the renewal of sanctions against Iran in the UN Security Council over the country's alleged violation of the 2015 agreement aimed at halting the development of a nuclear bomb. At the same time, Tehran denies its intention to develop nuclear weapons.

The UN sanctions imposed by the Security Council in resolutions adopted between 2006 and 2010 were reimposed at 00:00 GMT on September 28. Attempts to delay the return of all sanctions against Iran failed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN this week.

"We call on Iran and all states to fully comply with these resolutions," the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom and Germany said in a joint statement.

Tehran has warned of a "harsh reaction". However, Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said on Friday that Iran has no intention of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. On Saturday, Iran announced that it was recalling its ambassadors to Britain, France and Germany for consultations.

Russia Challenges Reinstatement of UN Sanctions Against Iran.

"This is illegal and cannot be implemented," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Saturday, adding that he had written a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning that recognizing the return of sanctions against Iran would be a "serious mistake".