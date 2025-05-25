Three shipbuilders detained in North Korea after destroyer accident

Earlier, Kim Jong-un promised to punish those responsible for the "criminal" damage to a new warship

Satellite image of a North Korean destroyer (Photo: Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA)

North Korean law enforcement agencies have detained three people in connection with an incident that occurred during the launch of a new warship last week, the North Korean Central News Agency reported .

According to the report, three people have been identified as responsible for the accident at this stage.

These are the chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard, Kang Jeong-cheol, the head of the hull construction workshop, Han Kyung-hak, and the deputy head of administrative affairs, Kim Yong-hak.

The day before, the agency reported that the head of the shipyard, Hong Kil Ho, had been summoned to law enforcement, but he is not currently among the detainees.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has previously called the incident in which a new 5,000-ton destroyer fell on its side during its launch a "criminal act caused by absolute negligence."

He said the accident had damaged the country's dignity and vowed to punish those responsible. Kim also ordered the ship to be repaired before a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in June.

The North Korean state agency said that after inspecting the warship, no "additional damage" was found and that restoration work was proceeding as planned.