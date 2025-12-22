Trump appoints special envoy to Greenland. Denmark criticizes

Greenland (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump on Sunday, December 21, appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy to Greenland, which caused a new wave of criticism from Denmark. About reported Reuters.

Trump has advocated for Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, to become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance and mineral resources. Landry, who took office as governor in January 2024, publicly supports this idea.

"You cannot annex another country. Even if there are arguments about international security. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the United States should not seize Greenland," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Fredrik Nielsen in a joint statement.

In a post on the social network Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Jeff understands how important Greenland is to our national security and will strongly advance our country's interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies and, indeed, the world."

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Landry thanked Trump in a post on X: "I am honored to serve...in this volunteer capacity to make Greenland part of the United States. This has no bearing on my position as governor of Louisiana."

The Trump administration stepped up pressure on Copenhagen on Monday by suspending licenses for five major offshore wind projects off the US east coast, including two projects being developed by Danish state-owned Orsted, the article says.

Greenland, a former Danish colony with a population of about 57,000, has the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement, but remains heavily dependent on fishing and Danish subsidies.

Its strategic position between Europe and North America makes it a key location for the U.S. missile defense system, and its mineral wealth has increased U.S. interest in reducing dependence on Chinese exports.

"We have woken up again after a new statement by the US President. It may sound loud, but it doesn't change anything for us. We decide our own future," wrote the Greenlandic Prime Minister.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Monday that he would summon US Ambassador Kenneth Howery, who promised "mutual respect" during his recent visit to Greenland.

"Suddenly, a special representative of the US president appeared, who, according to him, has the task of taking control of Greenland. This is, of course, completely unacceptable," Rasmussen said.

December 23, 2024, Trump said about the need for the United States to control Greenland.

On January 7, 2025, he said that Denmark should cede Greenland to the United States and did not rule out military coercion to do so. On March 30, he again did not rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland.