Trump leaves for his first official foreign visit

Within a few days, the US President will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE

Donald Trump (Photo: Chris Kleponis/EPA)

On Monday, May 12, President of the United States Donald Trump began a four-day tour of the Persian Gulf. This is his first official foreign visit since taking office in January. This was reported by the TV channel ABC News.

The US president will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in a trip that underscores the deepening economic ties between the US and the Gulf states.

Trump is expected to focus on business development and trade deals in line with Saudi and UAE commitments to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. over the next few years.

Recently, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump's trip will be "focused on strengthening ties" between the United States and the Gulf states.

CNN's writes that the Gulf states have been given the privilege of hosting Trump's first foreign visit of his second presidential term. The US President is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, May 13. After that, he will visit Qatar and then the UAE. The trip will last until May 16.

on March 31, 2025, Axios reported that Trump's first foreign visit would take place after the ceasefire in Ukraine. It was about a trip to Saudi Arabia.

On April 25, Reuters wrote that the United States was allegedly ready to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth more than $100 billion.

On May 3, the United States approved the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia worth about $3.5 billion.