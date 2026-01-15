Trump threatens to deploy troops over protests in Minneapolis

The US President threatened to invoke the law of insurrection if the protests in Minnesota continue. In this case, the military will be able to conduct arrests and searches

Protests in Minnesota (Photo: ERA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he may introduce an insurrection law if "corrupt Minnesota politicians" do not stop attacking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and stop "professional agitators and insurgents." About this he wrote in its social network Truth Social.

The head of state added that he would quickly put "an end to this travesty that is taking place in this once great state."

Pros information according to The Washington Post, the Insurrection Act allows the US president to deploy military forces in the country under extraordinary circumstances to suppress an insurrection, civil unrest, or armed rebellion.

The application of this law gives the military the authority to conduct arrests and searches inside the United States – functions that are usually prohibited for the army on the territory of the country.