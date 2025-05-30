US civil service candidates to be required to write essays assessing Trump's executive orders

Donald Trump (Photo: Chris Kleponis/EPA)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has added four essay questions to civil service applications, asking candidates about their favorite executive orders and their commitment to government efficiency. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the relevant document.

The new requirements will apply even to low-level positions starting at the GS-5 pay scale or higher – positions that can start at base salaries as low as $32,357 per year. These positions include nursing assistants, park rangers, and firefighters .

The new questions are outlined in a memorandum of the Personnel Policy Department. According to the authors, they can provide insight into the political philosophy of an applicant for civil service positions. Among them: "How has your commitment to the U.S. Constitution and fundamental principles inspired you to pursue this role in the federal government? Please provide a specific example from your professional, academic, or personal experience." It is noted that the applicant must be non-partisan.

One of the questions asks the candidate to name a few of their favorite decrees and policy initiatives and explain how they would contribute to their implementation if employed. This question is similar to the one asked to candidates for senior political positions as a test of loyalty.

Two more questions concern how the candidate plans to improve the efficiency of government agencies and what principles of personal work ethics he or she is guided by.

The document is 30 pages long and was signed by Vince Haley, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Charles Ezell, Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). The document implements Trump's executive order to cancel diversity, equality and inclusion programs in federal agencies.

The Federal Personnel Agency stated that the overall goal of the plan is to reduce the length of the hiring process to less than 80 days and create "a federal workforce that reflects the highest standards of merit and service.".

The agency also argues that these questions are not too different from those that any employer would ask to make sure that a potential employee fits into the company's culture.

on February 5, 2025, it became known that the CIA offered employees severance with compensation.

On February 15, it was reported that Trump administration officials fired more than 300 employees of the agency responsible for managing the US nuclear stockpile.

On March 6, 2025, Politico wrote that Trump had limited Musk's powers. This followed massive layoffs.