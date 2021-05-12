Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото

С 10 мая, когда начались массированные обстрелы территории Израиля со стороны боевиков в Газе, в стране погибли по меньшей мере пять человек. По данным Минобороны Израиля, радикалы боевого крыла ХАМАС Бригады Иззэддина аль-Кассама и Исламского джихада выпустили свыше 1000 ракет.

Читайте нас в Telegram: проверенные факты, только важное

Армия обороны Израиля утверждает, что границу пересекли около 850 снарядов, большинство их перехватила система ПРО Железный Купол. Около 200 ракет боевиков упали на палестинской территории, заявили военные.

Жертвы среди гражданских Израиля отмечаются в Ашкелоне, Ришон-Леционе, Лоде и других местах.

Читайте колонку: Палестина в огне. К этому все шло, год за годом

В ответ на обстрелы ВВС Израиля поразили за три дня около 500 целей на территории Газы.

La humanidad no aprendio nada, al parecer no ha sido suficiente el horror de la pandemia.



pic.twitter.com/kGwGV45zoW — Su Gar (@SuGar_Pz) May 12, 2021

WATCH:



The moment when a Hamas rocket fired from #Gaza hits a residential building in Sderot.



Since Monday evening, Hamas terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets targeting Israelis – Jews, Christians & Muslims in Southern and Central Israel.



pic.twitter.com/CHXhRXIcAz — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021

RAW FOOTAGE from Rishon L'Zion in central Israel, where a direct hit of a rocket fired from #Gaza by Hamas has killed a woman and caused severe damage.



Israel will protect its population from this terrorist aggression.pic.twitter.com/xJQO4nJCUy — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021

Millions of Israelis are under heavy rocket fire by Hamas from #Gaza this evening.



Israel has every right to protect its citizens from Hamas' barbaric terroriam.



direct rocket hit in the city of Holon



pic.twitter.com/Vb1reYi4M6 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021

SDEROT: Wreckage at a residential building directly hit by a rocket fired tonight by Hamas terrorists in #Gaza.



pic.twitter.com/LlrKjS9BvG — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021

Khalil (52) & Nadin (16) Awad, Israeli-Arab father & daughter from Lod area were killed last night when a rocket fired from #Gaza hit their house.



Hamas terror targets Israelis of all faiths. Israel will never tolerate targeting of any of its citizens.pic.twitter.com/zK0kQJeHOt — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 12, 2021

Now in my home town Ashdod 5 min from where I am. I am with my kids in the bomb shelter, we are safe and trying to stay calm and keep our spirits up. pic.twitter.com/ut0WQlWjMC — Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) May 11, 2021

Over 200 rockets fired at Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since Monday evening.



A home in Ashkelon was hit, parents and two children injured



Israel will protect its citizens from Hamas terrorism.pic.twitter.com/l0QY2VquBk — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021

In the video teams at the MDA Ashkelon station can be seen running to the protected space as a rocket alert siren is heard in the background. pic.twitter.com/925L2Srwzu — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 10, 2021

MDA paramedics on their way to helping casualties were forced to the ground to find shelter as missiles were shot from Gaza. Targeting paramedics is not protest, it is against all human rights conventions.#IsraelUnderFire #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/VioOldLadB — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021

In the midst of dealing with the impact of one missile that landed in the Ashkelon area, emergency crews had to drop to the ground when another barrage of missiles were launched. #israelunderfire#israelunderattack pic.twitter.com/zM9mPp3mYA — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021

Footage of the aftermath of a rocket bombardment in the city of Ashkelon.



MDA is here at the scene keeping Israelis safe.



Share this VIDEO! #IsraelUnderFire pic.twitter.com/ls9qvWJx6K — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021

Как Газа выглядит после ответных ударов ВВС Израиля: фоторепортаж и видео.

ЕС и США осудили новую резкую эскалацию в регионе, которая, по оценкам, наихудшая со времен противостояния в 2014 году.

Эскалация началась в начале мая 2021-го после стычек между палестинцами и израильскими силами безопасности в Иерусалиме. Основной точкой конфликта стала в этот раз мечеть Аль-Акса.

Суд в Израиле постановил, что в иерусалимском квартале Шейх-Джаррах у арабских семей (проживающих там уже десятки лет) изымут часть домов – и отдадут их еврейским поселенцам. Позиция суда состоит в том, что до 1948 года эти дома принадлежали этим еврейским семьям. Палестинцы возмутились – начались беспорядки.

Фото: ЕРА, соцсети