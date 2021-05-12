UA
12.05.2021, 12:05

Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото

1 / 12
Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото
Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото
Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фотоИзраиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото

С 10 мая, когда начались массированные обстрелы территории Израиля со стороны боевиков в Газе, в стране погибли по меньшей мере пять человек. По данным Минобороны Израиля, радикалы боевого крыла ХАМАС Бригады Иззэддина аль-Кассама и Исламского джихада выпустили свыше 1000 ракет.

Читайте нас в Telegram: проверенные факты, только важное

Армия обороны Израиля утверждает, что границу пересекли около 850 снарядов, большинство их перехватила система ПРО Железный Купол. Около 200 ракет боевиков упали на палестинской территории, заявили военные.

Жертвы среди гражданских Израиля отмечаются в Ашкелоне, Ришон-Леционе, Лоде и других местах.

Читайте колонку: Палестина в огне. К этому все шло, год за годом

В ответ на обстрелы ВВС Израиля поразили за три дня около 500 целей на территории Газы.

Как Газа выглядит после ответных ударов ВВС Израиля: фоторепортаж и видео.

  • ЕС и США осудили новую резкую эскалацию в регионе, которая, по оценкам, наихудшая со времен противостояния в 2014 году.
  • Эскалация началась в начале мая 2021-го после стычек между палестинцами и израильскими силами безопасности в Иерусалиме. Основной точкой конфликта стала в этот раз мечеть Аль-Акса.
  • Суд в Израиле постановил, что в иерусалимском квартале Шейх-Джаррах у арабских семей (проживающих там уже десятки лет) изымут часть домов – и отдадут их еврейским поселенцам. Позиция суда состоит в том, что до 1948 года эти дома принадлежали этим еврейским семьям. Палестинцы возмутились – начались беспорядки.

Фото: ЕРА, соцсети

Если Вы заметили орфографическую ошибку, выделите её мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
Теги: Израиль, ракетный удар, Палестина, хамас, газа, про, Железный купол, Исламский джихад
