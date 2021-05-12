Израиль во время и после ракетных ударов боевиков из Газы: подборка видео и фото

С 10 мая, когда начались массированные обстрелы территории Израиля со стороны боевиков в Газе, в стране погибли по меньшей мере пять человек. По данным Минобороны Израиля, радикалы боевого крыла ХАМАС Бригады Иззэддина аль-Кассама и Исламского джихада выпустили свыше 1000 ракет.
Армия обороны Израиля утверждает, что границу пересекли около 850 снарядов, большинство их перехватила система ПРО Железный Купол. Около 200 ракет боевиков упали на палестинской территории, заявили военные.
Жертвы среди гражданских Израиля отмечаются в Ашкелоне, Ришон-Леционе, Лоде и других местах.
В ответ на обстрелы ВВС Израиля поразили за три дня около 500 целей на территории Газы.
The moment when a Hamas rocket fired from #Gaza hits a residential building in Sderot.
Since Monday evening, Hamas terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets targeting Israelis – Jews, Christians & Muslims in Southern and Central Israel.
RAW FOOTAGE from Rishon L'Zion in central Israel, where a direct hit of a rocket fired from #Gaza by Hamas has killed a woman and caused severe damage.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021
Millions of Israelis are under heavy rocket fire by Hamas from #Gaza this evening.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021
Israel has every right to protect its citizens from Hamas' barbaric terroriam.
direct rocket hit in the city of Holon
SDEROT: Wreckage at a residential building directly hit by a rocket fired tonight by Hamas terrorists in #Gaza.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021
Khalil (52) & Nadin (16) Awad, Israeli-Arab father & daughter from Lod area were killed last night when a rocket fired from #Gaza hit their house.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 12, 2021
Now in my home town Ashdod 5 min from where I am. I am with my kids in the bomb shelter, we are safe and trying to stay calm and keep our spirits up. pic.twitter.com/ut0WQlWjMC— Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) May 11, 2021
Over 200 rockets fired at Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since Monday evening.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2021
A home in Ashkelon was hit, parents and two children injured
In the video teams at the MDA Ashkelon station can be seen running to the protected space as a rocket alert siren is heard in the background. pic.twitter.com/925L2Srwzu— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 10, 2021
MDA paramedics on their way to helping casualties were forced to the ground to find shelter as missiles were shot from Gaza. Targeting paramedics is not protest, it is against all human rights conventions.#IsraelUnderFire #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/VioOldLadB— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021
In the midst of dealing with the impact of one missile that landed in the Ashkelon area, emergency crews had to drop to the ground when another barrage of missiles were launched. #israelunderfire#israelunderattack pic.twitter.com/zM9mPp3mYA— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021
Footage of the aftermath of a rocket bombardment in the city of Ashkelon.— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 11, 2021
MDA is here at the scene keeping Israelis safe.
Как Газа выглядит после ответных ударов ВВС Израиля: фоторепортаж и видео.
Фото: ЕРА, соцсети