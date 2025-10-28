NATO and Germany prepare plan to support Ukraine ahead of Russia's winter energy attacks

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl (Odesa OVA/Facebook)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johannes Wadefuhl said that the coming months will be crucial for Ukraine. He voiced these conclusions after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. About reports german public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

"This winter is crucial. Ukraine must remain able to defend itself," he said.

So he called on Western allies to provide strong support to Ukraine. This includes both military support and assistance in the energy sector, which is under constant Russian attack.

According to Wadefuhl, Ukraine can rely on Germany at any time. The German foreign minister's statement came amid a new wave of massive Russian attacks on critical infrastructure aimed at weakening

Last Friday, October 24, the so-called coalition of the willing discussed "mobilizing all forces so that Ukraine can survive this winter."