Traffic resumed in Mayaki, Odesa region, after Russian strikes on bridge

Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway near Mayaky resumed in both directions

Bridge in Mayaky (Illustrative screenshot from the 2020 video)

In Odesa region, traffic on the highway near the village of Mayaki, which was previously attacked by Russian occupiers, has been restored. On the lifting of restrictions wrote Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

He announced the resumption of traffic in both directions on the M-15 Odesa-Reni motorway in the Mayaki area.

Restrictions were introduced on December 18 after one of the Russian attacks on the bridge – then the occupiers drone strike at the car that was traveling along it. The woman died from her injuries, and her three children were hospitalized.

The next day, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development reported that due to the attack, there was no vehicular traffic to settlements and border crossings in the western part of the region.

Instead, the agency provided as an alternative, a list of checkpoints in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenkocommenting on the occupiers' attacks on the bridge, said that price fluctuations in the region will not be.