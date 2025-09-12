A shooting took place in a car service office near Lviv. There are two dead

A shooting took place in a car service office near Lviv. There are two deadsupplemented
on September 12, a shooting took place in the village of Pidryasne near Lviv in a car service building. Two people were killed in the incident, reports National Police in Lviv region.
According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at 12:00.
Two employees of the car service were found dead with gunshot wounds in the office of the car service.
The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, and specialized services are working at the scene.
