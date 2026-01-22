Suspects detained for reconnaissance of consequences of Oreshnik strike on Lviv region: photos, video

Law enforcement officials have announced the detention of two men suspected of reconnaissance of the consequences of a Russian Oreshnik missile strike on Lviv region. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, a 64-year-old resident of Mukachevo, who was recruited remotely, and his 22-year-old unemployed neighbor participated in the reconnaissance of the shelling. At the same time, they were searching for and recording objects of Ukraine's military and critical infrastructure, including airports and railroad crossings.

Law enforcement officials claim that the younger man came to Lviv region from Zakarpattia after the attack. He allegedly went around the locations in the area of the missile strike in stages, took pictures of the damage and recorded the coordinates on Google maps. He passed the information on to a senior "colleague" who stayed in Mukachevo and "reported directly to a curator from the Russian special service."

The SBU detained both men at the same time: one in Mukachevo and the other in Lviv region. The latter, according to the SBU, was "conducting additional reconnaissance" near the site of the Russian missile.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

According to law enforcement officials, the Russians planned to use the information in their information and psychological special operations and to prepare new attacks on the region.

The men were notified of suspicion of high treason, for which they could face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. They have been arrested.