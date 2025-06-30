Klitschko suspended his first deputy for the duration of the investigation into the celebration on the Day of Mourning

An official investigation has been launched into Mykola Povorozynyk, the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration

Mykola Povoroznyk (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

On Monday, June 30, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko ordered an official investigation and suspended his first deputy, Mykola Povoroznyk, from his duties following a scandal involving celebrations on the Day of Mourning. The mayor of the capital announced his decision on social media.

Klitschko stated that he had signed the decision of the deputies regarding the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Povoroznyk.

"But I want to emphasize that we all must act according to the law. The mechanism for appointing and dismissing the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration is clearly regulated by the laws of Ukraine. And no matter who tries to persuade me to violate it, I will not do so. Just as I will not cover up for anyone," he added.

The Mayor of Kyiv stated that he had decided to conduct an official investigation into the alleged celebration.

According to him, the initiators of this decision by the Kyiv City Council deputies will be involved in the investigation. The first deputy will be suspended from his duties for the duration of the investigation.

On April 27, the media outlet Informer reported that Povoroznyk celebrated his birthday during working hours on the Day of Mourning following the Russian attack on the capital on April 24. He did so on the communal territory of the Vyshgorodsky water utility, located on the shore of the Kyiv Sea. Other Kyiv City State Administration officials were also present at the event. Journalists published a video of the incident.

On the day the story aired, Povoroznyk stated that the video was deliberately and manipulatively edited. He added that there was no celebration, music, gifts, or merriment, and that the journalist supposedly saw this. At the same time, he accused the central government of a campaign to destroy the reputation of the city authorities, and called himself another "target".

On June 10, Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko announced that a vote of no confidence had been passed against Povoroznyk. The decision was supported by 74 of the 95 registered deputies present in the session hall. One voted against.