Police open criminal investigation in Kyiv over a party in a club on the Day of Mourning – photos

An entertaining event on the Day of Mourning was held in one of the institutions of Holosiivskyi district

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation into a party in a Kyiv club on the Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian massive attack on the night of July 31. About, said the press service of the National Police of Kyiv.

During the monitoring of social media, law enforcement officers found a video showing an entertainment event in one of the institutions of Holosiivskyi district on the Day of Mourning.

The police immediately arrived at the scene. Since the doors were locked and the staff refused to open them upon request, law enforcement officers conducted an emergency search, during which they found more than 30 patrons and the club's administration inside.

The party participants were taken to the police department and law enforcement officers drew up administrative reports against them under articles on disorderly conduct and malicious disobedience to a lawful request of a police officer. Violators face a fine or up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

In addition, criminal proceedings were initiated under the article on hooliganism.

On the night of July 31, Russians massively attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The victims of the attacks were became 31 people including five children. Dozens more people were injured.

Klitschko announced on August 1 in the capital as a day of mourning for the victims.