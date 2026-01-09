Russia launches at least 200 drones in Ukraine, with the main impact in the capital – photos, video

Russia is taking advantage of the weather and trying to hit Ukraine's energy facilities, Zelenskyy says

The aftermath of the Kyiv attack (Photo: SES / Facebook)

Last night, Russia used more than 200 drones and ballistic missiles against Ukraine, killing four people and injuring 25. The work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling has been completed. This was reported by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Civil service for emergency situations.

The main blow fell on the capital. According to the head of state, the main Russian tactic is to try to completely shut down the cities.

"The Russians are taking advantage of the weather – the cold snap – and trying to hit as many of our energy facilities as possible. You can see how much they respect America and all diplomacy," Zelensky added.

The SES clarified that there are rescuers among the victims. At the same time, 32 people were rescued, and SES psychologists provided assistance to about 80 people.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

