Sibiga, along with dozens of diplomats, visited the site of the attack in Darnytsia district – photos

Ukraine counts on a strong international response and increased pressure on Russia, says Andriy Sybiga

On Thursday, August 28, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga together with the Minister of Internal Affairs By Igor Klymenko showed the heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions the site of the Russian attack on a house in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. About this said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The strike killed at least 14 civilians, including four children. One child was born in 2022.

Klymenko briefed foreign diplomats on the casualties and the aftermath of Russian strikes in this and other locations.

"Russia is a terrorist state. We count on a strong international response and increased pressure on Russian terrorists, including new tough sanctions, and strengthened support for Ukraine. Today, there will be more diplomatic steps to organize an international response to Russia's barbaric attacks," Sibiga said.

The Foreign Minister added that it is important that the world sees Russian terror, reacts and helps Ukraine stop it.

Photo: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Russia massively attacks Kyiv missiles and drones. In the Darnytskyi district direct hit into a five-story building, the entrance was destroyed. There are 18 dead in the capital, including four children.

In general, the occupiers at night released in Ukraine nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles.