China calls for dialogue and negotiations after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Dialogue and negotiations are the only effective way to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry is convinced

Guo Jiakun (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

After another massive Russian attack, which killed 15 people, China called for the creation of conditions for the settlement of the war by political means. A statement to this effect was made at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, according to a correspondent of Ukrinform.

"We call on all parties involved to adhere to three principles: prevent the conflict from spreading, avoid military escalation, and refrain from actions that provoke tensions," said Go, commenting on the attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28.

According to him, this will help reduce the level of escalation and create conditions for a political settlement of the "crisis".

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that China's position on the war remains consistent and unequivocal.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only effective way to resolve the 'Ukrainian crisis' [as China calls Russia's war against Ukraine]," Guo emphasized.

In the morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the nighttime attack by Russia, said he was waiting for China and Hungary to react.