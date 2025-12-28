Trams and trolleybuses on the left bank of Kyiv changed due to power outage – routes
Due to the lack of electricity, the traffic of electric vehicles on the left bank of Kyiv has been temporarily changed. About it reported Kyivpastrans.
Tram routes:
→ Nos. 8, 32 – according to their own scheme;
→ No. 27 – Poznyaki metro station – Voskresenskyi ave;
→ No. 22 – Voskresenskyi avenue – Darnytskyi depot;
→ No. 29 – Lesnaya metro station – Poznyaki metro station
→ No. 28, 35 – Lesnaya metro station – Voskresenskyi ave.
Trolleybus routes:
→ No. 30 – Kadetskyi Hai St. – Pochaina metro station;
→ No. 31 – Lukyanivska metro station – Pochayna metro station;
→ No. 47 – Minska metro station – Oleksandr Arkhypenko Street – Pochaina metro station;
→ No. 50 – Lybidska Square – Darnytska Square.
Work on other routes in the Troyeshchyna residential area has been temporarily suspended. Also in Kyiv, the funicular was suspended due to a power outage.
In addition, temporary bus routes were organized to provide passenger transportation in certain areas of the capital.
On tram routes:
→ No. 28-T – Myloslavska Street – Darnytska Square;
→ No. 4-T – Myloslavska St. – Rayduzhna St;
→ No. 29-T – Boryspilska metro station – Darnytska Square.
On trolleybus routes:
→ No. 50-TRK – Myloslavska Street – Darnytska Square;
→ No. 37-TR – Myloslavska Street – Lesna metro station;
→ No. 30-TR – Myloslavska Street – Pochaina metro station;
→ No. 31-TR – Myloslavska Street – Pochaina metro station;
→ No. 29-TR – Darnytska Square – Kurenivka station.
- december 27 Russia struck en masse in Kyiv, injuring dozens of people and burning down houses and service stations. One person died.
- Without electricity in the capital were 500,000 familiesand 40% of homes are without heat.
- Fixed hitting the depota bus and 20 tram cars were damaged.
