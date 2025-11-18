50 citizens deported from the United States returned to Ukraine

The border between Ukraine and Poland (Photo: Darek Delmanowicz/EPA)

Fifty citizens who were deported from the United States of America have returned to Ukraine in transit through Poland. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, in a commentary to LIGA.net.

According to him, the Ukrainians returned on Tuesday, November 18, through the Shehyni checkpoint. They had the appropriate documents proving their Ukrainian citizenship or documents for return.

Demchenko clarified that prior to this, Ukraine had received information from the United States about the intention, in accordance with the provisions of international law, to deport a number of persons without American citizenship who are originally from Ukraine in transit through Poland.

"At present, border guards have ensured that they are processed for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules established by law," the SBGS spokesman said.

He emphasized that Ukraine accepts its citizens in any case. The circumstances that led to the deportation decision are being investigated.

On July 29, Trump said that Ukrainians seeking safe haven may be allowed to stay in the United States until the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

In August, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the deportation of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland, publishing the relevant photos. Subsequently, the SBGS reported that it did not record a massive return of Ukrainians from the United States.