Polish law enforcement authorities are investigating the crash of a drone in the east of the country

The crash site of an unidentified drone in Poland (Photo: PAP)

Preliminary conclusions regarding the explosion of an unidentified object in Poland suggest that it was a military drone. This was reported by... stated / declared / said Polish regional prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz said at a press conference, according to The Guardian.

The incident occurred in the Polish village of Osina, Lublin Voivodeship, approximately 120 km from the Ukrainian border and 100 km from the Belarusian border, on the night of August 20.

Local residents heard an explosion in the area of a cornfield and called the police. Law enforcement officers found charred metal and plastic debris of an unknown object, resembling a drone, at the scene.

The explosion shattered windows in several houses. reports RMF24.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces immediately refuted / disproven / denied information that the explosion was caused by a foreign drone.

"Last night, no violations of Polish airspace were recorded, either from the Ukrainian or Belarusian side," the military said.

National Defense Minister Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh confirmed at a press conference that a drone of unknown origin crashed in Oseny. reports RAR.

He stated that there were no obvious signs that it was a military drone.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. There are three hypotheses: a drone of Belarusian or Russian manufacture, a drone used for smuggling, or an act of sabotage that could have occurred on Polish territory. None of these possibilities should be ruled out," the minister said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the data from Poland's airspace control will be further verified.

Later, the Polish prosecutor's office stated that, according to preliminary assessments, the object that exploded in eastern Poland was a military drone.

Prosecutor Trusyevych rejected the assumption that it could have been a drone belonging to smugglers or a civilian UAV, and did not rule out the possibility that the object came from abroad.

The exact origin of the drone and the cause of the explosion will be determined after an expert examination.