A tourist cable car derails in Lisbon. 15 people were killed and 18 others injured – video

The Gloria tourist cable car derailed in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. The accident killed 15 people and injured 18, five of them in serious condition. About this reports CNN Portugal.

It is noted that one of the 18 victims is a three-year-old boy whose condition is not serious.

The incident occurred near Liberty Avenue in Lisbon at about 18:05 local time (20:05 Kyiv time) on the evening of September 3.

The Judicial Police's Homicide Investigation Unit was engaged to investigate the causes of the accident, and the Prosecutor General's Office announced the launch of an investigation by the Lisbon Police Department.

The Portuguese government declared a national mourning on September 4, and the Lisbon City Council declared a three-day municipal mourning.

Carris, the company that maintains the elevator, told the newspaper that all maintenance protocols were followed.

In addition, the company emphasized that weekly, monthly and daily inspections were carried out properly. At the same time, Carris has launched its own investigation with the authorities to determine the true causes of the accident.

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the funicular accident. He also expressed hope for a speedy investigation into the incident.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also expressed condolences on the accident.

