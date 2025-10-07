An explosion occurs in the center of Paris near the prime minister's residence - video

An explosion occurs near the residence of Prime Minister Le Coronneu in Paris and a truck catches fire

Sebastian Lecornu (photo - EPA)

On October 7, a truck caught fire in the center of Paris near the residence of French Prime Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu, who had earlier resigned. There was also an explosion there, reports Le Parisien.

The explosion occurred during a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Lecorneu and fellow politicians from the center bloc. The meeting was attended by Edouard Philippe, the President of the National Assembly Yael Brown-Pivet and the President of the Senate Gerard Larcher.

According to the police, there were gas cylinders inside, which raised fears of a possible explosion.

It is noted that the explosion did not cause the cylinders to catch fire. According to the fire service, the sound of the explosion was caused by small aerosol cans, not gas.

The van that caught fire belongs to Cielis, a company responsible for public lighting in Paris. According to the firefighter, the company's equipment, which was used to detect short circuits, caught fire and the flames spread throughout the truck.

A security perimeter was set up around the car. The fire did not spread to neighboring houses, no one was injured.

