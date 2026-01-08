Analyst Samus believes that the US strategy towards Venezuela looks ill-conceived

Mykhailo Samus does not rule out that the United States' actions could strengthen Beijing and Moscow's positions in Latin America

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: Stringer/EPA)

The United States' Strategy for Venezuela after the Seizure of the Country's Dictator Nicolás Maduro looks ill-conceived, said Mykhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network. He expressed this opinion in a commentary to LIGA.net for analysis.

According to the analyst, the United States carried out a brilliant special operation to arrest Maduro. However, the US strategy seems ill-conceived. The Americans took out the dictator, but Vice President Delcy Rodriguez came in instead, and the Chavista regime remained.

If the President of the United States Donald Trump cooperate with Maduro's associates, and thus with drug cartels, with Rodriguez, who immediately after her arrest called the ambassadors of Russia and China, the US actions may even strengthen the positions of Beijing and Moscow, Samus suggested.

"Maybe we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, and the Americans know what to do next. But it looks chaotic from the outside," he emphasized.