AP: US still considering Ukraine's arms wish list

Ukraine's requests for weapons remain roughly the same as at the beginning of the great war, media sources say

Patriot (Illustrative photo: Titchie B. Tongo/EPA)

The United States is still reviewing the list of weapons that Ukraine would like to receive from NATO members as part of an agreement with Washington. This was reported by Associated Press, citing unnamed U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Media interlocutors noted that Ukraine's requests for weapons remain roughly the same as they have been since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

They specified that these include Patriot air defense systems and advanced precision strike systems, long-range missiles known as ATACMS, and short- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles known as NASAMS, as well as various types of artillery.

Under the terms of a very rough deal outlined by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, NATO members would provide billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine and then buy replacements.

According to one source, production of some large munitions, such as Patriot missiles, can take up to five years, while 155mm artillery shells can be produced in a short time.

On July 14, Trump said that NATO and the United States had signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at European expense. The US president clarified that the US would not pay for these weapons, but would only produce them.

He said that Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot systems as part of the agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO.

CNN wrote that the US could also sell medium-range missiles and artillery shells.