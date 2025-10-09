Attack on ex-fighter Kraken in Dnipro. MP Tyshchenko's pre-trial restraint reduced

The measure of restraint for the MP was changed from nightly house arrest to personal commitment

Mykola Tyshchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

On Thursday, October 9, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Dnipro changed the measure of restraint for MP Mykola Tyshchenko in the case of an attack on a veteran. This was reported by a correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

Tyshchenko and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, accused of unlawful imprisonment of ex-Kraken special forces officer Dmytro Mazokha, have had their preventive measures changed from nightly house arrest to personal commitment.

At previous hearings, the court extended Tyshchenko and Pysarenko's preventive measures in the form of nightly house arrest for two months – until October 21.

According to the new court decision, the measure of restraint in the form of a personal commitment will be in effect until December 9.

At the same time, the next court hearing will be held on November 10.

Tyshchenko is involved in the case of beating a former Kraken special forces soldier in Dnipro who was walking in the city center with a baby in a stroller. Tyshchenko came to the city to allegedly "fight against illegal offices and bot farms." The MP later said that the victim was allegedly connected to a fraudulent bot farm.

On June 25, 2024, Tyshchenko received a suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman. On the same day, the court placed him under round-the-clock house arrest.

On May 12, 2025, Tyshchenko and Pysarenko were ordered to night house arrest instead of round-the-clock.