Attack on Ukrainian in Poland: teenagers also turned out to be citizens of Ukraine

Seven teenagers lured their 23-year-old compatriot to a date and lynched him

Polish police (Illustrative photo: x.com/DPolicja)

A group of teenagers who beat a 23-year-old Ukrainian in Poland turned out to be his fellow countrymen. This was reported by the Deputy Commissioner of the Wroclaw Police, Aleksandra Freis, reports tvn24.

"We can say that it was a lynching that they directed and organized for themselves," she said .

Wroclaw police spokesman Commissioner Wojciech Jablonski confirmed that the group of seven consisted exclusively of Ukrainian citizens. Law enforcement officers found that they all knew each other "at their place of work, residence or study.".

Some of the suspects in the attack are minors.

"Three of the suspects have been charged with, among other things, assault, bodily harm and insult. The others, as they are under 17 years old, will be brought before a family court," Freis said .

The incident in Poland became known on October 1, when a video of teenagers mocking a 23-year-old Ukrainian man appeared online. Under the guise of a 16-year-old girl, they lured him on a date on social media. At the meeting, a group of teenagers shaved the man's head and drew a swastika on his face.