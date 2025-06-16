Austria is ready to mediate in talks between Ukraine and Russia

Alexander Van der Bellen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine appreciates Austria's readiness to provide decent mediation for meetings with the Russian side. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The Head of State thanked for the support of Ukraine, Ukrainian sovereignty and people. He emphasized that his joint official visit to Austria with First Lady Olena Zelenska reflects not just political, but very warm and humane relations between the countries.

During the meeting, the Presidents of Ukraine and Austria discussed the need to put pressure on Russia to force Moscow to end the war and stop the deaths and killings.

"Of course, we also talked today about the need to support all joint efforts for peace. We appreciate Austria's readiness to provide decent mediation for meetings with the Russian side," Zelenskyy emphasized .

Van der Bellen noted that Austria is a militarily neutral country, but not politically, and assured of support for Ukraine.

"Russia is an unequivocal aggressor. And I once again call on those in power in the Kremlin to end this illegal war and start serious, honest negotiations," he said .

A significant part of the visit's program was devoted to Ukrainian children and the Ukrainian community in Austria, as well as possible mediation efforts by this country to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. This topic was also one of the key issues during the meeting.