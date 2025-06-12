Axios: Iran could launch a massive strike if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities

Israel is preparing to strike Iran in the near future, the source says

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

Iran could launch a massive retaliatory strike if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities, Axios reports , citing a source familiar with the situation.

Last week, the US special envoy for the Middle East , Steve Witkoff, warned top Republicans in the Senate about this.

According to the source, Israel is preparing to strike Iran in the near future if Witkoff fails to achieve a breakthrough in a new nuclear deal this weekend.

However, according to Witkoff, Iran's response could overload the Israeli air defense system and cause widespread destruction.

Iran is likely planning a strike using a large number of ballistic missiles. Witkoff stressed that such a strike could cause mass casualties and severe destruction.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami, said that Iran is ready for war and has already identified targets for strikes.

He stressed that Iran's response to any Israeli attack would be "more painful and destructive" than the two massive missile attacks last year.

On June 15, Steve Witkoff is set to begin the sixth round of negotiations – this could be the last chance for diplomacy, the publication notes.

UPDATED 22:11 . The US State Department has issued a major threat warning for the Middle East and North Africa.

"Due to heightened tensions in the region, the State Department recommends that U.S. citizens traveling in the Middle East and North Africa region exercise increased caution," the statement said.

The State Department recalled that in the past, similar tensions have led to travel disruptions and increased security concerns for US citizens in the region.

"US citizens should register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive information and alerts and make it easier to find you in an emergency abroad," the press service added.