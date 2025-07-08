Axios: Israel is preparing to strike Iran again if its nuclear program is resumed

Israel is preparing for the possibility of further military action if Iran attempts to restart its nuclear program. This was reported by Axios, citing two sources.

Israeli officials believe that US President Donald Trump may give the "green light" for new Israeli strikes.

They also say that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to reach agreements with Trump regarding future US nuclear talks with Iran, as well as possible scenarios that could justify renewed military strikes.

Netanyahu's chief advisor, Ron Dermer, told officials during closed briefings that after a recent visit to Washington, he got the impression that the Trump administration would support new Israeli strikes on Iran under certain conditions, according to sources.

One possible scenario could be an attempt by Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the damaged facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Another option would be if Iran starts to resume its nuclear program, especially uranium enrichment facilities.

According to Israeli officials, Dermer met last week with Vice President Jay D. Vance , Secretary of State Marco Rubio , and White House Special Envoy Steve Witcoff .

The key issue discussed at the meetings was Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, currently 400 kg enriched to 60%. Weapon-grade uranium requires enrichment to approximately 90%.

Israeli and American officials claim that this material is currently "sealed" at three nuclear facilities.

The US and Israel believe that these facilities were seriously damaged, but not all nuclear materials and infrastructure were destroyed.