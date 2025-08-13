Axios: US to continue selling arms to Ukraine regardless of outcome of Alaska talks

At the same time, the US official emphasized to Axios that Trump would do everything possible to make the talks successful

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The United States will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine, even if the meeting of the US President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 will not yield the expected result. This was reported by Axios reported an unnamed American official.

"Even if diplomatic efforts fail, (US President Donald – ed.) Trump will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine," the official said.

He added that "Trump may not be able to do it [to resolve the war], but he will do his best."

The source also added that the general opinion in the Trump administration is that the United States and its allies can destroy the Russian economy.

"There are more ways to destroy Ukraine. But if he had to choose a side, he would start destroying the Russian economy. He (Donald Trump – ed.) has really had enough," the US official added.