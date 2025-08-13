Axios: US to continue selling arms to Ukraine regardless of outcome of Alaska talks
The United States will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine, even if the meeting of the US President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 will not yield the expected result. This was reported by Axios reported an unnamed American official.
"Even if diplomatic efforts fail, (US President Donald – ed.) Trump will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine," the official said.
He added that "Trump may not be able to do it [to resolve the war], but he will do his best."
The source also added that the general opinion in the Trump administration is that the United States and its allies can destroy the Russian economy.
"There are more ways to destroy Ukraine. But if he had to choose a side, he would start destroying the Russian economy. He (Donald Trump – ed.) has really had enough," the US official added.
- on July 14, US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- on July 18, the NATO press service reported LIGA.netthat the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already joined.
- on August 4, Defense Minister Shmyhal said that the PURL was the result of an agreement between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump and the NATO Secretary General (read more about how the mission works, read here).
- on August 6, the Alliance's press service said LIGA.netthat NATO will be "in the coming weeks" expects the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine.
