Azerbaijani detained in Greece for photographing NATO military base

Greece has arrested an Azerbaijani citizen for espionage after he was caught taking photos of the Souda naval base on the northwestern coast of the island of Crete on June 22, eKathimerini reports, citing sources.

The 26-year-old man was detained as part of a joint operation by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the Greek police.

The suspect was born in Azerbaijan, but has a Polish passport.

The man booked a hotel room on June 18, requesting a room with a view of Suda Bay. He paid for his stay a month in advance. However, he was in the room almost constantly and did not leave it.

Digital evidence collected from his camera and laptop found on him contained about 5,000 files with images of ships entering and leaving the base.

The publication's interlocutors claim that the man is not cooperating with the investigation.