Azerbaijani detained in Greece for photographing NATO military base
Greece has arrested an Azerbaijani citizen for espionage after he was caught taking photos of the Souda naval base on the northwestern coast of the island of Crete on June 22, eKathimerini reports, citing sources.
The 26-year-old man was detained as part of a joint operation by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the Greek police.
The suspect was born in Azerbaijan, but has a Polish passport.
The man booked a hotel room on June 18, requesting a room with a view of Suda Bay. He paid for his stay a month in advance. However, he was in the room almost constantly and did not leave it.
Digital evidence collected from his camera and laptop found on him contained about 5,000 files with images of ships entering and leaving the base.
The publication's interlocutors claim that the man is not cooperating with the investigation.
This is one of NATO's key strategic facilities in the Mediterranean.
The base is used by the Greek Navy and is also available to US and Alliance forces for logistical and operational needs.
The facility plays a critical role in supporting U.S. and NATO operations in the region, particularly in monitoring the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. Due to its importance, the base is a target of heightened attention from both NATO partners and potential adversaries.
