Bail was posted for former head of the fiscal service Nasirov – Suspilne

It is not yet known who paid the UAH 40 million bail for the former owner.

Roman Nasirov (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Bail has been posted for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Olesya Chemerys, a spokeswoman for the High Anti-Corruption Court, told Suspilne. Media sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed that this is Roman Nasirov.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

It is currently unknown who exactly contributed funds for the former head of the State Fiscal Service.

The day before, on April 24, the VAKS took Nasirov into custody, increasing the bail amount from 27 to 40 million UAH.

The former official is accused of making a number of illegal decisions in 2015-2016, while in office, to defer tax debts of several enterprises in favor of fugitive MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

In addition, Nasirov is a defendant in the case of the largest bribe in history – over 722 million UAH in foreign currency for assisting in the reimbursement of 3.2 billion UAH of value-added tax for an agricultural holding.