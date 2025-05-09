Bail was posted for former head of the fiscal service Nasirov – Suspilne
Bail has been posted for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Olesya Chemerys, a spokeswoman for the High Anti-Corruption Court, told Suspilne. Media sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed that this is Roman Nasirov.
It is currently unknown who exactly contributed funds for the former head of the State Fiscal Service.
The day before, on April 24, the VAKS took Nasirov into custody, increasing the bail amount from 27 to 40 million UAH.
The former official is accused of making a number of illegal decisions in 2015-2016, while in office, to defer tax debts of several enterprises in favor of fugitive MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko.
In addition, Nasirov is a defendant in the case of the largest bribe in history – over 722 million UAH in foreign currency for assisting in the reimbursement of 3.2 billion UAH of value-added tax for an agricultural holding.
- On April 9, 2025, information about Nasirov's mobilization appeared in the media. However, on April 10, the corresponding order was recognized as illegal, the commander of the military unit canceled it, and the commander-in-chief Syrskyi ordered an official investigation to be launched.
- On the same day, the Supreme Court of Ukraine extended Nasirov's preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the country – in the bribery case.
- Instead, Nasirov claimed that he was "a simple guy from Chernihiv" and that "someone" allegedly wanted his mobilization order to be canceled.
- On April 17, the SAP accused Nasirov of attempting to avoid a sentence by mobilization.